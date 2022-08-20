eosDAC Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $272,413.49 and $28,765.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

