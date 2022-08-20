Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance
Shares of EGLX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.