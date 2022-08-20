EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $69.01. 200,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

