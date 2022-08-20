Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of MSN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.
About Emerson Radio
