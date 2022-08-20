Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

