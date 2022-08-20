Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.14 million and $246,632.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

