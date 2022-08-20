eBoost (EBST) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (EBST) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $396,094.73 and $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00256082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

