Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

