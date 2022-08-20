Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,880,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,394,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,673,000 after purchasing an additional 682,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,823,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

