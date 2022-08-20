Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $44,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

