Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Up 1.5%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). 5,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.40).

Driver Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3,400.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Driver Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

