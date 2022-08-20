DragonVein Achieves Market Cap of $762,326.59 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $762,326.59 and $11.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00539479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00247623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019048 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.