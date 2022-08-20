Donut (DONUT) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (DONUT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $185,712.03 and approximately $629.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00786548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
