Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

About Dolphin Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.