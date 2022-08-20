Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.29.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
