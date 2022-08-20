Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$86.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.31.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.95.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

