Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 31st

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

