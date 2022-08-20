DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,589.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $252,589.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,332,397 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

