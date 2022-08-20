DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,589.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $252,589.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,332,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
