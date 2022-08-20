Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.13 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.13 billion and $554.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00256933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

