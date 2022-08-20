Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 21.7% Higher This Week

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $11,970.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

