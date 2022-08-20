DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.29 or 0.00566439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $28.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00165331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

