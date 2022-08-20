Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

