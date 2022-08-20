Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,960 ($47.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,687.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,725.17. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,828.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Insiders purchased 685 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,229 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.