Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,960 ($47.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,687.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,725.17. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £90.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,828.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01). Insiders purchased 685 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,229 over the last three months.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
