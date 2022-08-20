Dfyn Network Trading 38.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $578,694.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00784031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 139,380,617 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
