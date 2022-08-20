DEXTools Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $274,847.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,408,527 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

