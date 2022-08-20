Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 296

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 545 ($6.59) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

888 Price Performance

EIHDF stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. 888 has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

