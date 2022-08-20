Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Despegar.com Price Performance

DESP opened at $8.27 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Despegar.com Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on DESP. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.