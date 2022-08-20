Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Despegar.com Price Performance
DESP opened at $8.27 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
