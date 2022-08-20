Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.50 ($1.44).

ROO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 89.04 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.37. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.90 ($4.77).

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

Deliveroo Company Profile

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). Insiders have sold a total of 121,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,219 in the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

