DeGate (DG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

DeGate (DG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

