Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $160.75 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00102488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,566,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,420,597 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

