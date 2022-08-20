Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $351.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,381. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

