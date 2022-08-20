Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $43,175.92 and $114.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

