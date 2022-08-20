CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.68. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

