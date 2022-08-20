CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Financial Comparison

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVRx and NEXGEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 12.40 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.25 NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.36 N/A N/A N/A

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.80%. NEXGEL has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NEXGEL beats CVRx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

