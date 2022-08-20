CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.86.

CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

