CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.86.
CuriosityStream Trading Down 4.8 %
CURI opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.27.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
