Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

