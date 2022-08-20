Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Crexendo Stock Up 0.3 %

CXDO stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,064,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 140,781 shares of company stock valued at $414,112 and have sold 24,000 shares valued at $67,600. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crexendo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crexendo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Crexendo worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

