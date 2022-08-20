Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

