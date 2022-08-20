Contrasting InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -334.66% -54.85% -46.01% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -3.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InspireMD and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 3.28 -$14.92 million ($2.22) -0.80 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InspireMD and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

