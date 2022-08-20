Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0746 on Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $94.54 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032076 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

