Comparing Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 0 0 1.83 Ryan Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $235.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.64 $4.22 billion $28.18 7.67 Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 8.18 $65.87 million $0.21 215.43

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 39.87% 13.06% 4.39% Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

