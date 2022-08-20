CoinPoker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,665.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $2,665.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

