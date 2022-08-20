CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $40.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,876,706 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

