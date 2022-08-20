ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $985,366.71

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $985,366.71 and $384,730.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

