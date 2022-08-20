Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Citizens Stock Performance

Citizens stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

