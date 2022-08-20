CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$87.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$89.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$81.27 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$71.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$96.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

