CIBC Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$46.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

