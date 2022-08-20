China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

