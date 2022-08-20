Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. 6,834,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.