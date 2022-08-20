Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

