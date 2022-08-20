ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.93 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $504,560.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

